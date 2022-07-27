Bundy allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings in a 7-6 loss Tuesday in Milwaukee. He did not factor in the decision.

Four of the five runs against Bundy came in the second inning when Hunter Renfroe launched a three-run homer and Christian Yelich drove in a run with a double. In the next inning, Luis Urias tacked on a solo shot. Bundy has been quite inconsistent this season and has seven starts of at least five innings while allowing one run or fewer but also has seven starts where he's allowed at least four earned runs. Tuesday's outing pushed his ERA up to 5.02 through 84.1 innings.