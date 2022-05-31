Bundy yielded four runs on nine hits across six innings in Monday's loss to Detroit. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Bundy served up a solo homer to Derek Hill in the third inning. He then allowed a pair of runs in the fourth followed by another in the fifth. The 6-foot-1 righty has now given up four or more runs in three of his last five outings, posting a brutal 7.40 ERA during that stretch. On the year, Bundy owns a 4.76 ERA with a 34:8 K:BB through eight starts. He's projected to take the mound in Toronto this weekend.