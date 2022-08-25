Bundy (7-6) was handed the loss by Houston on Wednesday. He pitched five innings and allowed two runs on three hits and one walk without notching a strikeout.

Bundy gave up a home run to Jose Altuve on his first pitch of the contest, but he settled down from there and limited the Astros to just one additional run over the remainder of his outing. The veteran right-hander induced only one swinging strike and failed to fan a single batter, but he kept Minnesota in the game and could have had a better fate if not for the continued excellence of opposing starter Framber Valdez. Bundy has quietly pitched well in August, allowing just five runs and 12 hits over 19.1 innings despite earning only one win.