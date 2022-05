Bundy tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and will be placed on the injured list, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Bundy surrendered nine runs during Wednesday's start against the Orioles and will now step away from the team due to the positive test. The 29-year-old's next turn through the rotation lines up for Wednesday against the Astros, though his availability is now in question. He'll need to clear MLB's testing protocols before being able to rejoin the team.