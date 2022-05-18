Bundy struck out three, walked two and allowed two hits in three shutout innings in a 5-2 loss Tuesday in Oakland. He did not factor into the decision.

Bundy was effective but inefficient in his first outing in nearly two weeks, needing 54 pitches to complete the three frames. It was expected that he would have a limited pitch count in his first appearance following a stint on the COVID-19 injured list. While his 5.14 ERA leaves something to be desired, his 25:7 K:BB is solid and he's allowed one run or fewer in four of six starts. His next start will likely be early next week against Detroit.