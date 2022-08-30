Bundy allowed two runs on nine hits and a walk over 4.2 innings against the Red Sox on Monday. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Bundy would've earned his eighth win if he would've been able to finish the fifth frame. He gave up an RBI double to Alex Verdugo in the third inning followed by another RBI double to Reese McGuire in the fourth. Bundy is now sporting a 4.53 ERA with an 80:24 K:BB through 23 starts and he's given up two or fewer runs in five straight outings, though he's failed to complete six innings in any of them. The 29-year-old is lined up for a road start against the White Sox this weekend.