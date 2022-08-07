Bundy allowed two runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in four innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Saturday.

It was an unusually short start for Bundy (65 pitches, 45 strikes), with the only blemish on his line a two-run home run to Bo Bichette. It doesn't sound like Bundy had any issues, though it may be part of workload management -- his 93.1 innings this season is his highest total in three years. He's logged a 5.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 74:20 K:BB through 19 starts, and he's projected for a road start versus his former team, the Angels, next weekend.