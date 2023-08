Floro (4-5) earned the win Tuesday against the Tigers. He allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless sixth inning.

Floro was the beneficiary of Minnesota's five-run, sixth-inning outburst, earning the win after tossing a scoreless frame. The 32-year-old reliever tallied seven saves and nine holds for Miami, but has served in a less-prominent bullpen role since being traded to the Twins on July 26. Floro sports a 4.40 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 45:12 K:BB across 45 innings this season.