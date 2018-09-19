Rosario (quad) is out of the lineup against Detroit on Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Rosario will remain on the bench for the second straight day after re-aggravating a right quadriceps injury during Monday's outing. He should be considered day-to-day, though manager Paul Molitor has yet to comment on a timetable for his return to the lineup. In his place, Robbie Grossman will start in left field and bat cleanup.