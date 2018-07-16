Rosario went 3-for-5 with a walk, two runs and two RBI in Sunday's 11-7 win over the Rays.

Rosario enters the All-Star break on an eight-game hitting streak and was a thorn in Tampa Bay's side through the series, registering at least two hits in all four contests. After a breakout 2017 campaign, Rosario has taken his game to even greater heights in 2018 to become one of the more well-rounded fantasy contributors in the league. He wrapped up the first half with a .311 average, 19 home runs, 60 RBI, 64 runs and six steals.