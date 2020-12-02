Rosario was placed on outright waivers Tuesday by the Twins and is available to be claimed by any team until 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Minnesota has been exploring the trade market for the 29-year-old but have been unable to find any suitors given his projected arbitration salary of $9.6 million, per Rosenthal. If no teams bite on the waiver wire, Rosario could be non-tendered by the Twins ahead of Wednesday's roster deadline. He had a .257/.316/.476 slash line with 13 home runs and 42 RBI in 57 games during 2020 as the everyday starter in left field.