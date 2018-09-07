Twins' Eddie Rosario: Back in lineup Friday
Rosario (quadriceps) will start in left field and bat third against the Royals on Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Rosario wound up missing six games due to a right quadriceps strain he suffered Aug. 30. He should be fully operational moving forward, but don't be surprised if manager Paul Molitor gives him a few days off over the next couple weeks as the Twins are beginning a stretch of 13 games in 13 days. On the year, Rosario is slashing .292/.329/.484 with 22 home runs, 74 RBI and eight stolen bases.
