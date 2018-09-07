Rosario (quadriceps) will start in left field and bat third against the Royals on Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Rosario wound up missing six games due to a right quadriceps strain he suffered Aug. 30. He should be fully operational moving forward, but don't be surprised if manager Paul Molitor gives him a few days off over the next couple weeks as the Twins are beginning a stretch of 13 games in 13 days. On the year, Rosario is slashing .292/.329/.484 with 22 home runs, 74 RBI and eight stolen bases.