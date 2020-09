Rosario went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in an 8-1 victory versus the Cubs on Saturday.

Rosario got the Twins off to a fast start in the first inning, launching a 400-foot solo homer to right field. He contributed another RBI with a single in the sixth. The 29-year-old is hitting .295 with five home runs and 12 RBI through 16 contests in September.