Twins' Eddie Rosario: Big day Saturday
Rosario went 4-for-5 with a homer, a double and five RBI in Saturday's win over the White Sox.
The 26-year-old continued his hot start May on Saturday, adding his third multi-hit effort -- which included a two-run double and a two-run homer -- in what was just his fifth game this month. Rosario is now 10-for-22 with three homers, 10 RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. His hot start to the month helped raise his average from .231 to .274, while his OPS jumped from .659 to .821.
