Rosario went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Rosario took Elvis Luciano deep in the sixth inning for a two-run home run, his 13th of the season. He continues to lead the American League in homers and his power production is showing no signs of slowing as he now has two longballs in his past three games. Serving as the team's primary cleanup hitter, Rosario has also produced elite counting stats in the early going with the only downfall in his current profile being a .233 average.