Rosario went 3-for-6 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in a victory over the Angels on Thursday.

After watching his teammates homer seven times in the first seven innings, Rosario joined the party with his own solo shot in the eighth. It was his team-leading 14th blast of the year, but his first since May 8. Despite the power slump, he has hit well in May, batting .313 for the month. He carries a .271/.302/.527 slash line on the season.