Twins' Eddie Rosario: Cleared for baseball activity
Rosario's triceps is feeling better Friday and he is cleared for all baseball activity, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Rosario has been dealing with mild tendinitis in his right triceps for the past few days. It's unclear when he'll return to the lineup, but with him already being cleared to resume baseball activities, he should have enough time to be ready to go by Opening Day.
