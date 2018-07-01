Rosario (heat-related illness) will start in left field and bat second Sunday against the Cubs, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rosario was one of several players on both teams who were affected by the extreme heat in Chicago on Saturday, as he exited in the bottom of the fifth inning. Fortunately for fantasy owners, Rosario went 2-for-3 with a home run before departing and will be back in the lineup Sunday after having some time to rehydrate.