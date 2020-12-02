Rosario went unclaimed off waivers Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
With Rosario expected to be due around $10 million in arbitration this offseason, none of the baseball's other 29 teams were willing to scoop the outfielder up at that projected salary level following a season in which he struggled defensively and saw his slash line fall to .257/.316/.476. The Twins will still have until 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday to attempt to re-sign Rosario to a club-friendlier deal, but if an agreement can't be worked out, the 29-year-old would hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.