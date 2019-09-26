Twins' Eddie Rosario: Clubs 32nd homer
Rosario went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Tigers.
Rosario took John Schreiber deep in the seventh inning to record his 32nd home run of the season. He's been particularly productive in his last three games, smacking four doubles and a home run while also driving in seven runs and scoring twice. Overall, Rosario has put together another strong season at the dish, racking up a .278 average and .505 slugging percentage across 135 games.
