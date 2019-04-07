Rosario hit a pinch-hit, three-run home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Phillies.

Rosario received the day off Saturday as he has struggled to start the season with a .160/.250/.200 slash line in 25 at-bats. The 27-year-old's three-run shot during the ninth inning provided some much needed cushion and will hopefully provide a spark when he returns to the lineup.

