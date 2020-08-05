Rosario went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI during Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Pirates.

The 28-year-old hit the bench for the first time this season for Monday's contest, and he made a productive return to the lineup Tuesday. Rosario has a .250/.325/.472 slash line with two homers, seven runs, and eight RBI in 40 plate appearances this season.