Twins' Eddie Rosario: Coming along slowly in recovery
Rosario is still dealing with tendinitis in his right triceps, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Rosario has been sidelined since March 4 with the issue, with general manager Thad Levine acknowledging the outfielder's recovery has moved slower than initially anticipated. The Minnesota training staff cleared Rosario to resume throwing Friday, but ended up shutting the 26-year-old back down when the tendinitis symptoms were still present. The Twins aren't yet fearful that Rosario will miss Opening Day, but he'll need to get back on the field in short order to give the team some peace of mind.
