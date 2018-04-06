Rosario went 1-for-2 with a homer Thursday against the Mariners.

Rosario started the game on the bench after going just 3-for-20 to start the season. However, he replaced Ryan LaMarre in the sixth inning and made the most of his two at-bats, getting a hold of his first home run of the season. Rosario was slowed by a triceps injury this spring, which may be partially to blame for his slow start at the plate following an impressive 27-homer campaign last season.