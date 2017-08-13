Play

Rosario went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run homer Saturday against the Tigers.

Rosario launched his 16th bomb of the campaign as part of a five-run the third inning of a game the Twins would go on to lose. He's now homered and back-to-back contests, and he's launched six homers over his last seven games, and he's slugging over .700 this month.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast