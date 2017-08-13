Twins' Eddie Rosario: Continues hot streak Saturday
Rosario went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run homer Saturday against the Tigers.
Rosario launched his 16th bomb of the campaign as part of a five-run the third inning of a game the Twins would go on to lose. He's now homered and back-to-back contests, and he's launched six homers over his last seven games, and he's slugging over .700 this month.
