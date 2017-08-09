Play

Rosario went 3-for-4 with two home runs in Tuesday's win over Milwaukee. He's hitting .364 (8-for-22) with three home runs and six RBI in his last six games.

Rosario has been a streaky hitter during his career so he could keep this going awhile. It will likely keep him in left field when the Twins play at a NL park against the Brewers the next two games. He's frequently been benched in those situations in favor of Robbie Grossman or another DH.

