Rosario was 2-for-5 with three runs scored in Tuesdays 7-1 victory over the Cardinals.

Rosario continued his stellar start to May and is now 16-for-36 with six doubles and four home runs. The 26-year-old has not drawn a walk in that stretch and has only four on the season in 132 plate appearances, but has found his groove at the plate after struggling through much of the first month of the season.