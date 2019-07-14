Twins' Eddie Rosario: Could be back Tuesday
Manager Rocco Baldelli suggested that Rosario (ankle) could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Rosario was cleared to resume running the bases Sunday in what likely marks the final test for his sprained left ankle. Since he's missed just under three weeks with the injury, Rosario isn't expected to require a minor-league rehab assignment if the Twins are satisfied with his condition once they check back in with him following Monday's off day. Rosario's impending return would be welcome news with fellow outfielder Byron Buxton (face/chest) viewed as day-to-day and unavailable for Sunday's series finale with the Indians.
