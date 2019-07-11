Rosario (ankle) worked out with the Twins on Thursday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Rosario hasn't played since June 26 due to a sprained left ankle. He appeared to be close to a return before the All-Star break, but the Twins elected to give him a few more days to rest. He'll return as the everyday left fielder once healthy.

