Rosario went 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-1 win over Cleveland.

The homer was his 10th of the season and first since May 11, but Rosario has hardly been quiet in the meantime -- he's got an eight-game hitting streak going, and put together a .342/.390/.408 slash line in 19 games between long balls.

