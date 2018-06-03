Twins' Eddie Rosario: Cranks 10th homer Saturday
Rosario went 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-1 win over Cleveland.
The homer was his 10th of the season and first since May 11, but Rosario has hardly been quiet in the meantime -- he's got an eight-game hitting streak going, and put together a .342/.390/.408 slash line in 19 games between long balls.
