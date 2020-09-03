site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Cranks eighth homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rosario went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.
Rosario extended Minnesota's lead with a 412-foot, two-run homer off Jimmy Cordero in the sixth inning. It was his eighth long ball of the season while batting .239/.306/.448 with 25 RBI.
