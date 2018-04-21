Twins' Eddie Rosario: Crushes grand slam in Friday's loss
Rosario went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Rays.
The eighth-inning blast was Rosario's second homer of the season and tied the game at 6-6, setting the stage for a wild finish in the eventual 8-7 loss in 10 innings. The 26-year-old had a sluggish start to the season but he's now hit safely in five straight games, pulling his slash line up to .226/.268/.415.
