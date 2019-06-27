Rosario was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Rosario appeared to sustain the injury while rounding first base when he was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double. The severity of the injury is not fully known, but for now the 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day. The Twins are already shorthanded in the outfield with Byron Buxton (wrist) on the injured list and Max Kepler (elbow) recovering from a hit by pitch.