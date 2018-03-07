Twins' Eddie Rosario: Dealing with triceps tendinitis
Rosario is dealing with mild tendinitis in his right triceps, which will prevent him from throwing for the time being, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Per LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Rosario is out of the Twins' Grapefruit League lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox, but that doesn't necessarily mean the 26-year-old won't be able to serve as a designated hitter in the coming days since his arm injury doesn't sound like anything that affects him at the plate. Given that the Twins are labeling the tendinitis as mild, it likely won't be long before Rosario is cleared for full activity. Unless the team suggests otherwise, expect Rosario to be at full strength by the time Opening Day arrives, if not well before then.
