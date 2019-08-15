Rosario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday against the Brewers.

Rosario took took Gio Gonzalez deep in the first inning, delivering his 26th home run of the season. It was only his fifth homer of the campaign against southpaws, though he has maintained a similar batting average and on-base percentage without the handedness advantage. Rosario has also been on a strong run at the plate recently, recording at least one extra-base hit in four of his last five games. Overall, he's hitting .286/.311/.525 across 434 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories