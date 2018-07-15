Rosario went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored Saturday in the Twins' 19-6 loss to the Rays.

In recording his third straight multi-hit game, Rosario doubled and singled twice to bump his slash line up to .307/.348/.536, which complements the 19 home runs, 58 RBI, 62 runs scored and six stolen bases. That five-category utility has made Rosario one of the most profitable middle-rounds picks of 2018.