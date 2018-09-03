Twins' Eddie Rosario: Does light running Monday
Rosario (quadriceps) did some light running Monday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Rosario was also able to take some swings in the cage, and he's hoping to hit on the field Tuesday. The outfielder has been out since Thursday with a quad strain, though the Twins are hoping he'll be ready to return sometime against the Royals over the weekend.
More News
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: May not play for another week•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Unlikely to play over weekend•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Exits with quad strain•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Receives breather in series finale•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Productive Thursday night•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Hits solo home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...