Rosario went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.

His two-run double in the ninth inning gave the Twins a brief 3-2 lead before Fernando Rodney blew the save in the bottom half of the inning. Rosario now boasts a .309/.352/.518 slash line on the season as he marches towards a career-best campaign.