Rosario went 4-for-5 with a homer, a double and five RBI in Saturday's win over the White Sox.

The 26-year-old continued his hot start to May on Saturday, adding his third multi-hit effort -- which included a two-run double and a two-run homer -- in what was just his fifth game this month. Rosario is now 10-for-22 with three homers, 10 RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. His hot start to the month helped raise his average from .231 to .274, while his OPS jumped from .659 to .821.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories