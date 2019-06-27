Rosario was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Rays with an apparent left leg injury, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Rosario was thrown out attempting to stretch a single into a double during the third inning and had an awkward turn around first base. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 27-year-old appeared to be favoring his left leg as he left the field with the athletic trainer.

