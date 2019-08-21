Rosario was removed from Wednesday's game against the White Sox with right hamstring tightness, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Rosario went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before being replaced by Ehire Adrianza prior to the sixth inning. The outfielder's removal was deemed precautionary; with an off day Thursday, Rosario should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the Tigers.