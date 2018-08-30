Rosario left Thursday's game with a right quadriceps strain, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Rosario appeared to have suffered the injury while beating out an infield single in the fourth inning and was removed from the game an inning later. Robbie Grossman took his place in left field. Rosario should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener in Texas, though it won't be a surprise if manager Paul Molitor held him out depending on the severity of this issue.

