Rosario is not in the lineup Monday against the Mariners, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Rosario will head to the bench for a well deserved day off after starting the past 16 games and slashing .362/.380/.768 with seven homers over that stretch. Robbie Grossman will start in left field and hit seventh in his stead.

