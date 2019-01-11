Rosario and the Twins agreed to a one-year, $4.19 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, the Star Tribune reports.

Rosario had a solid all-around season for the Twins in 2018, hitting 24 homers and stealing eight bases while posting a .288/.323/.479 line and playing above-average defense in left field. He'll play a key role in Minnesota's lineup again this season.

