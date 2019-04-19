Rosario went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo bombs in a 7-4 loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday.

He's been a bit up and down, but Rosario has four multi-hit games since April 9. During that stretch, he also has five homers. Rosario has displayed consistent power this season recording nine extra-base hits with 16 RBI in 61 at-bats. That's helped him post a .607 slugging percentage and .925 OPS.