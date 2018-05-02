Rosario went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a steal in Wednesday's win over the Blue Jays.

It was his second straight multi-hit game and second in a row with a home run. The average is slowly starting to creep back up after a rough start and now sits at .253 -- though still a far cry from last year's career-best .290. Following last season's 27-home run, 78-RBI campaign, Rosario has five and 16 in those departments, respectively, and could be starting to heat up now with the calendar flipped to May.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories