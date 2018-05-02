Twins' Eddie Rosario: Goes yard again Wednesday
Rosario went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a steal in Wednesday's win over the Blue Jays.
It was his second straight multi-hit game and second in a row with a home run. The average is slowly starting to creep back up after a rough start and now sits at .253 -- though still a far cry from last year's career-best .290. Following last season's 27-home run, 78-RBI campaign, Rosario has five and 16 in those departments, respectively, and could be starting to heat up now with the calendar flipped to May.
More News
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Home run and three RBI•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Hits third homer of season•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Out of lineup against southpaw•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Crushes grand slam in Friday's loss•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Sits against lefty•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Two hits in Saturday's loss•
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...