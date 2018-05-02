Rosario went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a steal in Wednesday's win over the Blue Jays.

It was his second straight multi-hit game and second in a row with a home run. The average is slowly starting to creep back up after a rough start and now sits at .253 -- though still a far cry from last year's career-best .290. Following last season's 27-home run, 78-RBI campaign, Rosario has five and 16 in those departments, respectively, and could be starting to heat up now with the calendar flipped to May.