Rosario went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in a 7-5 loss against the Indians on Sunday.

He wasn't able to come through in the ninth inning with two outs, but Rosario went 4-for-8 with three homers and four RBI in the final two games of the three-game set against the Indians over the weekend. Rosario is now three runs away from career bests in the homers, RBI and runs categories. He is batting .275 with 31 home runs, 99 RBI, 85 runs and three steals this season.