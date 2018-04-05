Twins' Eddie Rosario: Heads to bench Thursday
Rosario is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Rosario will take a seat with left-hander James Paxton on the mound for Seattle. In his place, Ryan LaMarre will get the nod in left field while batting seventh.
