Rosario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's win over Texas.

Rosario is turning in a serviceable fantasy campaign for deeper settings with 12 homers, 37 RBI, 43 runs and a .284/.324/.463 slash line. He's receiving consistent playing time and has been hitting closer to the heart of the lineup of late, which should help buoy his value moving forward.

