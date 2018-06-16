Rosario went 2-for-4 with his 15th home run in Friday's win over Cleveland.

Rosario continues to stay hot as he's hitting .355 with two home runs in his last eight games and is hitting .333 with six home runs in June. He also has seven walks and six strikeouts this month, which is an amazing feat for the free swinger (just 6.1 percent walk rate last year).

